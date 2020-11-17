Global  
 

Trump withdrawal plan could tip Afghanistan towards more violence

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Trump withdrawal plan could tip Afghanistan towards more violenceDonald Trump’s plan for a swift withdrawal of over half the US troops in Afghanistan comes at a dangerous time for a country officially in peace talks, but grappling with escalating bloodshed and shrinking financial support from foreign donors. Attacks are up by 50% since negotiations between the...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office 01:02

 US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office. On Tuesday, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller . confirmed that America will withdraw 2,500 troops from both countries by Jan. 15, 2021. According to CNN, there are currently approximately 3,000 troops...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden picks for top White House jobs draw contrast with Trump not only on policy but also style

 Biden is filling out his West Wing even as Trump continues to dispute the results of the Nov. 3 election with lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
USATODAY.com

Senate blocks controversial Trump nominee to Fed board

 Shelton's nomination was stalled on a procedural vote, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting a key vote.
CBS News
Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH [Video]

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday it is President Donald Trump's hope that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq by May.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:38Published

Pentagon announces troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq

 Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan saying it fulfills President Donald Trump's..
USATODAY.com

Pentagon drawing down troops in Afghanistan

 The move comes days after President Trump replaced his defense secretary.
CBS News

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

Donald Trump to pull thousands of troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before he leaves office

 Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Tuesday confirmed plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying the decision is in line with..
New Zealand Herald

Pentagon plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Iraq in Trump's waning days

 The Pentagon announced plans to reduce troops levels to 2,500 in both Afghanistan and Iraq, leaving a residual force in both countries as President Donald Trump..
USATODAY.com

Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down [Video]

Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down

The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Trump administration planning to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq

Trump administration planning to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to cut the number of American troops deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a...
WorldNews