ATP Finals: 'Super focussed' Dominic Thiem overpowers Rafael Nadal
Dominic Thiem held his nerve to claim an impressive 7-6, 7-6 win against Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals as the Austrian moved to the brink of a place in the semi-finals on Tuesday. Thiem over-powered Nadal behind closed doors at London's O2 Arena to put a dent in the Spanish star's bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time. The world No 3, who defeated reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening game, has won his first two matches in this year's tournament as he looks to go one better than last year's runner-up finish. Read More Gael Monfils leading a Twitch revolution for tennis as younger demographic becomes a priority Novak Djokovic serves up...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dominic Thiem Austrian tennis player
ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal in high-quality matchDominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal by winning two tie-breaks in a superb match at the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News
Nadal cruises at ATP Finals as Thiem takes revenge against TsitsipasRafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat..
WorldNews
Thiem beats Tsitsipas in ATP Finals openerDominic Thiem avenges his defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year's final with a three-set win as the ATP Finals begin in London for the final time.
BBC News
ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic beats Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at ATP FinalsLONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic overcame an early break to beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 Monday at the season-ending ATP Finals in an empty O2 Arena. The..
WorldNews
ATP Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic beats Diego Schwartzman in straight setsNovak Djokovic starts his bid for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title with a dominant win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman.
BBC News
Stefanos Tsitsipas Greek tennis player
Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player
Djokovic eyes record as Nadal seeks first ATP Finals crownNovak Djokovic is bidding to win the ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time as Rafael Nadal chases the biggest title missing from his glittering resume at..
WorldNews
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Austria Country in Central Europe
Austria starts tough lockdown to slow virus as new wave grips Europe
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:32Published
Coronavirus: Austria starts tough lockdown as Italy cracks down on nursing homes
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
EV charging network ChargePoint adds Apple CarPlay supportYour car’s infotainment screen will show information about nearby chargers and help you get to them. | Image: ChargePoint
EV charging network..
The Verge
Austria returns to lockdown to limit rise in Covid-19 cases
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:13Published
The O2 Arena Multi-purpose indoor arena located in The O2 in London
Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player
Djokovic aims to equal Sampras world no.1 record this week
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:47Published
Gaël Monfils French tennis player
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources