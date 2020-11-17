Global  
 

ATP Finals: 'Super focussed' Dominic Thiem overpowers Rafael Nadal

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
ATP Finals: 'Super focussed' Dominic Thiem overpowers Rafael NadalDominic Thiem held his nerve to claim an impressive 7-6, 7-6 win against Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals as the Austrian moved to the brink of a place in the semi-finals on Tuesday. Thiem over-powered Nadal behind closed doors at London's O2 Arena to put a dent in the Spanish star's bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time. The world No 3, who defeated reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening game, has won his first two matches in this year's tournament as he looks to go one better than last year's runner-up finish. Read More Gael Monfils leading a Twitch revolution for tennis as younger demographic becomes a priority Novak Djokovic serves up...
