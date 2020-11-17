Biden on Thanksgiving: 'There should be no group more than 10 people'

Cord Cutters Get Nasty Sticker Shock From Hulu Price Hike



In a bid to save their hard-earned money, millions of Americans have 'cut the cord' and switched to streaming services. But according to Business Insider, that might not be working out so well anymore. Hulu told its 36 million subscribers Monday that it's increasing the price for its live television bundle by $10 a month. Hulu + Live TV with ads will cost $64.99 per month--the same as YouTube TV. Hulu's service without ads will cost $70.99 a month starting December 18.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43 Published on January 1, 1970