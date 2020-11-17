Global  
 

Biden on Thanksgiving: 'There should be no group more than 10 people'

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Biden on Thanksgiving: 'There should be no group more than 10 people'President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTucker Carlson assures viewers his show 'not going anywhere' following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: 'I don't need your instruction' MORE said on Monday that Americans should limit their Thanksgiving gatherings to ten people due to the coronavirus pandemic. “There should be no group more than ten people in one room inside the home,” Biden said during...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition

Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition 01:08

 President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be theconsequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccinedistribution plans with his own incoming administration. Asked about theimportance of obtaining such plans, Biden said Monday after a speech inWilmington,...

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden transition: Harris returns to Senate for first time since becoming VP-elect

 Senator Kamala Harris has returned to the Capitol for the first time as United States Vice-President-elect.Harris voted against Judy Shelton, a controversial..
New Zealand Herald

Biden picks for top White House jobs draw contrast with Trump not only on policy but also style

 Biden is filling out his West Wing even as Trump continues to dispute the results of the Nov. 3 election with lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 coronavirus: Medical leaders urge Trump to aid Biden team

 Leaders of the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association say the Trump Administration must share critical..
New Zealand Herald

PM speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win

 Prime minister Narendra Modi had his first phone conversation with US president-elect Joe Biden Tuesday night, setting the immediate priorities for the India-US..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Biden

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, with both leaders reiterating their firm commitment to the strategic partnership..
IndiaTimes

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Cord Cutters Get Nasty Sticker Shock From Hulu Price Hike [Video]

Cord Cutters Get Nasty Sticker Shock From Hulu Price Hike

In a bid to save their hard-earned money, millions of Americans have 'cut the cord' and switched to streaming services. But according to Business Insider, that might not be working out so well anymore. Hulu told its 36 million subscribers Monday that it's increasing the price for its live television bundle by $10 a month. Hulu + Live TV with ads will cost $64.99 per month--the same as YouTube TV. Hulu's service without ads will cost $70.99 a month starting December 18.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published
More Americans seek free food ahead of holidays [Video]

More Americans seek free food ahead of holidays

[NFA] With millions of Americans out of work due to the global pandemic, hunger-relief organizations are trying to meet the skyrocketing demand for food ahead of the holidays. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

Biden hiring White House staff members as he presses on with transition

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce more White House staff members today as he presses ahead with his transition. He's also urging Congress to pass more..
CBS News

SpaceX capsule with 4 crew reaches Space Station

 Four new crew members, three Americans and one from Japan, boarded the International Space Station Tuesday after arriving there on board SpaceX's newly launched..
USATODAY.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

AP Top Stories November 17 P

 Here's the latest for November 17th: Twitter and Facebook CEOs testify before Senate on election issues; Test ICBM intercepted by missile at sea; Israelis and..
USATODAY.com

Senate blocks controversial Trump nominee to Fed board

 Shelton's nomination was stalled on a procedural vote, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting a key vote.
CBS News

Facebook and Twitter CEOs testify before Senate about handling of election

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before a Senate committee about their platforms' handling of the 2020 election and their..
CBS News

'You're the ultimate editor,' Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg lashed by Republicans and Democrats in Senate hearing

 Republicans accused Facebook and Twitter of meddling in the election to harm Trump. Democrats criticized the spread of misinformation and hate speech.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH [Video]

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday it is President Donald Trump's hope that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq by May.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:38Published

Pentagon announces troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq

 Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan saying it fulfills President Donald Trump's..
USATODAY.com

Pentagon drawing down troops in Afghanistan

 The move comes days after President Trump replaced his defense secretary.
CBS News

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office [Video]

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office. On Tuesday, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller . confirmed that America will withdraw 2,500 troops from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 598 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 598

The Government said a further 598 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 52,745. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Most people think its unlikely they'll see their loved ones at all this holiday season [Video]

Most people think its unlikely they'll see their loved ones at all this holiday season

New research suggests that four out of every 10 American boomers might not get to see their families for Thanksgiving or winter holidays this year.According to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published