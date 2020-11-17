Global  
 

Boris Johnson's saboteur is back, and looking strangely familiar

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Boris Johnson's saboteur is back, and looking strangely familiarI see Boris Johnson continues to be a thorn in the prime minister’s side. It has been his political role for more than a decade, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised at Johnson’s continued failure to act in the government’s interest. Sabotage is his middle name. Sorry – de Sabotage. The departure of...
Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare

Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare 00:34

 Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation. The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. A Number 10 spokesperson said Johnson 'does not...

Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030

Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be phased out by 2030, BorisJohnson has confirmed as he set out his 10-point plan for a “green industrialrevolution”. The move brings the ban on new conventional cars and vans forwardby a decade, from a planned date of 2040, though the sale of hybrid vehicleswill still be allowed until 2035, the Prime Minister said.

'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister

'PM is a strong supporter of devolution', says minister

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster". The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake". "The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union". Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Plea to Boris Johnson as Covid 'ravages' Hull

 Council bosses call on the prime minister to help as cases in Hull rise to 770 per 100,000 people.
BBC News

U.K.'s Boris Johnson self-isolating due to COVID exposure as world deals with surge

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with another politician who tested positive for COVID-19. It comes as his..
CBS News

Boris Johnson self-isolating after No10 meeting

Boris Johnson self-isolating after No10 meeting

Boris Johnson has been forced into self-isolation after coming into contact with an MP who later tested positive for Covid-19. The PM praised the NHS Test and Trace scheme which pinged him a message to..

Boris Johnson Self-Isolating Again After Coming Into Contact With Person With Coronavirus

Boris Johnson Self-Isolating Again After Coming Into Contact With Person With Coronavirus

Prime minister Boris Johnson has released a message to say he's self-isolating, following contact with a person with coronavirus. The PM was admitted to hospital earlier this year after contracting the..

Boris Johnson releases video during self-isolation

Boris Johnson releases video during self-isolation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a message to the country via Twitter inwhich he says he has been forced to self-isolate for two weeks after cominginto contact with someone who had coronavirus.

Scots Tory leader says Boris Johnson 'believes in devolution'

 No 10 has not denied reports that Boris Johnson described devolution as a "disaster" in a meeting with Tory MPs.
UK's Johnson says devolving powers to Scotland was 'a disaster'

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the devolution of powers to Scotland "a disaster", a comment that played into the hands of...
