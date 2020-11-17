Boris Johnson's saboteur is back, and looking strangely familiar
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () I see Boris Johnson continues to be a thorn in the prime minister’s side. It has been his political role for more than a decade, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised at Johnson’s continued failure to act in the government’s interest. Sabotage is his middle name. Sorry – de Sabotage. The departure of...
Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation. The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. A Number 10 spokesperson said Johnson 'does not...
Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be phased out by 2030, BorisJohnson has confirmed as he set out his 10-point plan for a “green industrialrevolution”. The move brings the ban on new conventional cars and vans forwardby a decade, from a planned date of 2040, though the sale of hybrid vehicleswill still be allowed until 2035, the Prime Minister said.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster". The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake". "The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union". Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has been forced into self-isolation after coming into contact with an MP who later tested positive for Covid-19. The PM praised the NHS Test and Trace scheme which pinged him a message to..
Prime minister Boris Johnson has released a message to say he's self-isolating, following contact with a person with coronavirus. The PM was admitted to hospital earlier this year after contracting the..
I see Boris Johnson continues to be a thorn in the prime minister's side. It has been his political role for more than a decade, so maybe we shouldn't be...