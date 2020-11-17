Global  
 

Gwen Stefani Threatens To Quit ‘The Voice’ After ‘Worst Thing Ever’

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani Threatens To Quit ‘The Voice’ After ‘Worst Thing Ever’Gwen Stefani was left so torn during last night’s (November 16) The Voice Battle Rounds that she threatened to quit the show. The mom of three...
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Nick Jonas Returning to 'The Voice' to Replace Gwen Stefani | Billboard News

Nick Jonas Returning to 'The Voice' to Replace Gwen Stefani | Billboard News 01:12

 You haven't seen the last of Nick Jonas on NBC's 'The Voice'. The star will officially return as a coach for season 20, replacing fellow coach Gwen Stefani.

Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani American singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

'The Voice': John Legend calls country singer 'boring,' Gwen Stefani steals him from fiancé Blake Shelton

 John Legend had some interesting feedback for country singer Ben Allen: "You're so good... It's kind of boring." But Gwen Stefani had the final say.
USATODAY.com

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani threatens to quit after battling teens nail John Legend song

 As host Carson Daly pestered Gwen Stefani for her verdict, the rocker rose out of her signature red chair, declaring, "I'm going to quit now."
USATODAY.com
Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing [Video]

Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing

Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for their permission before proposing to her last month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

The couple made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

The couple made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Officially Engaged! [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Officially Engaged!

Multiples sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two recently got engaged in Oklahoma over the weekend

Credit: People     Duration: 01:22Published

Gwen Stefani Threatens To Quit ‘The Voice’ After ‘Worst Thing Ever’

'The Voice': John Legend calls country singer 'boring,' Gwen Stefani steals him from fiancé Blake Shelton

 John Legend had some interesting feedback for country singer Ben Allen: "You're so good... It's kind of boring." But Gwen Stefani had the final say.
Nick Jonas back in The Voice as coach

 Musical show The Voice announced the comeback of singer Nick Jonas as a coach to season 20, next year. According to reports, the singer, 28, will be replacing...
