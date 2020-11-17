Global  
 

1% of people cause half of global aviation emissions – study

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
1% of people cause half of global aviation emissions – studyFrequent-flying “‘super emitters” who represent just 1% of the world’s population caused half of aviation’s carbon emissions in 2018, according to a study. Airlines produced a billion tonnes of CO2 and benefited from a $100bn (£75bn) subsidy by not paying for the climate damage they caused, the...
