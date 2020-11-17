1% of people cause half of global aviation emissions – study Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Frequent-flying “‘super emitters” who represent just 1% of the world’s population caused half of aviation’s carbon emissions in 2018, according to a study. Airlines produced a billion tonnes of CO2 and benefited from a $100bn (£75bn) subsidy by not paying for the climate damage they caused, the... Frequent-flying “‘super emitters” who represent just 1% of the world’s population caused half of aviation’s carbon emissions in 2018, according to a study. Airlines produced a billion tonnes of CO2 and benefited from a $100bn (£75bn) subsidy by not paying for the climate damage they caused, the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parents concerned about letting their kids socialize during pandemic



Eight in 10 parents feel conflicted about allowing their child to socialize during the new school year, according to new research. The study of 2,000 parents of school-aged children revealed that.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on September 21, 2020

Related news from verified sources 1% of people cause half of global aviation emissions Exclusive: Researchers say Covid-19 hiatus is moment to tackle elite ‘super emitters’

Upworthy 11 hours ago





