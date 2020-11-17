‘The Roger Federer of 2017 is gone and he is not coming back,’ says top analyst

Daily Punch - Pearl V Puri's father passes away, Shahid Kapoor signed a multi-film Rs. 60 crore deal with Amazon Prime



After much speculation around Shahid Kapoor's next project, he has finally signed a multi-film deal with Amazon Prime worth Rs. 60 crores. Veteran Singer, Udit Narayan's son, Aditya reveals he's only Rs. 18k left in his bank accounts and he might have to sell off his bike if he doesn't get work by the end of the month

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published on January 1, 1970