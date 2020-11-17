Global  
 

‘The Roger Federer of 2017 is gone and he is not coming back,’ says top analyst

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
‘The Roger Federer of 2017 is gone and he is not coming back,’ says top analystThe Roger Federer of 2017, when he was last world number one and a Grand Slam champion, is ‘gone’ and fans need to get used to it, says Greg Rusedski. Federer is on the verge of a comeback at the Australian Open after missing almost all of 2020 with a knee injury. That injury has required two lots of surgery this year, and Amazon Prime analyst Rusedski says it is inevitable he will return a different player....
