‘The Roger Federer of 2017 is gone and he is not coming back,’ says top analyst

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Roger Federer of 2017, when he was last world number one and a Grand Slam champion, is ‘gone’ and fans need to get used to it, says Greg Rusedski. Federer is on the verge of a comeback at the Australian Open after missing almost all of 2020 with a knee injury. That injury has required two lots of surgery this year, and Amazon Prime analyst Rusedski says it is inevitable he will return a different player....