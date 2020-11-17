Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani's conspiracy theories could be dangerous to democracy, experts say(CNN)Rudy Giuliani's increasingly outlandish claims of election fraud have former federal officials worried that theories peddled by the man once dubbed "America's mayor" could be dangerous to democracy in the US. In the two weeks since Election Day, Giuliani has become a super-spreader of election disinformation. His eyebrow-raising claims -- from Republican observers being barred from vote counts, to mysterious batches of ballots appearing in the middle of the night, to an election technology company using Venezuelan software to swing results -- have been steadily debunked in courtrooms and by federal officials who have declared there is zero evidence of widespread irregularities. But...
