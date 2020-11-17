Global  
 

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour anti-Semitism 'not exaggerated'

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour anti-Semitism 'not exaggerated'Jeremy Corbyn says concerns over anti-Semitism within Labour are "neither exaggerated nor overstated". Last month, a report from the UK's human rights watchdog said Labour broke the law by failing to stamp out anti-Jewish racism in the party. But in his response to the report, the former leader said the scale of anti-Semitism had been "dramatically overstated" by his opponents. The party took the decision to suspend Mr Corbyn in light of the comments. Sir Keir Starmer defended the move by Labour's National Executive Committee, as he had said those who believed the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says 00:57

 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not restore the whip to hispredecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir said his predecessor “undermined” work inrestoring trust and confidence in the party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his home in north London, afterSir Keir Starmer blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP despite hisreadmission as a party member.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn [Video]

Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn

Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has “done the right thing” in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party [Video]

Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party

Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:31Published

UK's Labour roiled by feud over anti-Semitism and Corbyn

 The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party said Wednesday that he won't readmit ex-Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn to the party's parliamentary caucus,..
WorldNews
Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic [Video]

Starmer: Government still making the same mistakes months into pandemic

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Government of “still making thesame mistakes” eight months into the pandemic. However, Prime Minister BorisJohnson strongly defended the Government’s actions at a time when there was aglobal shortage of proper equipment.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn


Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs

Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:24Published

Antisemitism Hostility, prejudice, or discrimination against Jews

John McDonnell calls for unity following anti-Semitism report release [Video]

John McDonnell calls for unity following anti-Semitism report release

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called for unity in the LabourParty after the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn following his comments on therelease of the anti-Semitism report. Mr McDonnell's comments came during aMomentum event, Stand With Corbyn.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Sir Keir Starmer responds to the suspension of former Labour leader JeremyCorbyn from the Labour Party. The move comes after the human rights watchdogfound the party broke equality law over its handling of anti-Semitismcomplaints. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party under Mr Corbyn's leadership was responsible for unlawful acts ofharassment and discrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published
Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce' [Video]

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report [Video]

Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report

It comes after an investigation slammed the Labour Party over its response to allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:28Published

National Executive Committee of the Labour Party Governing body of the UK Labour Party

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return [Video]

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:23Published
Labour: The response to Corbyn's return [Video]

Labour: The response to Corbyn's return

Jeremy Corbyn has been readmitted to the Labour Party after an antisemitism row but what do the party think of his return?

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:48Published
Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour anti-Semitism 'not exaggerated'

Jeremy Corbyn: Suspended former leader reinstated by Labour

 The ex-leader was suspended following his reaction to a report on anti-Semitism in the party.
BBC News