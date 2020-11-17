Jeremy Corbyn: Labour anti-Semitism 'not exaggerated'
Jeremy Corbyn says concerns over anti-Semitism within Labour are "neither exaggerated nor overstated". Last month, a report from the UK's human rights watchdog said Labour broke the law by failing to stamp out anti-Jewish racism in the party. But in his response to the report, the former leader said the scale of anti-Semitism had been "dramatically overstated" by his opponents. The party took the decision to suspend Mr Corbyn in light of the comments. Sir Keir Starmer defended the move by Labour's National Executive Committee, as he had said those who believed the...
UK's Labour roiled by feud over anti-Semitism and CorbynThe leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party said Wednesday that he won't readmit ex-Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn to the party's parliamentary caucus,..
