Will we ever see another Formula One champion like Lewis Hamilton?

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton has made history. Now a seven-time Formula One world champion, the Englishman equaled Michael Schumacher 's record with a stunning victory at a wet and tumultuous Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. Upon winning the race on Sunday, Hamilton was overcome with emotion and said over the radio through tears, to his engineers but to the wider world too, "That's for all the kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it too, man! I believe in you guys." 'I have walked this sport alone,' says Lewis Hamilton after record-equaling title win Hamilton's rise through motorsport is incredible because such a story is so rare. He is F1's first and only Black world champion in...