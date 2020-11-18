Global  
 

Trump ousts Homeland Security cyber chief Chris Krebs, who called election secure

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump dismissed Christopher Krebs, director DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Looks now that Biden has won - Trump adviser

Looks now that Biden has won - Trump adviser 01:10

 U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said in an interview released on Monday but taped the week of November 9th, that he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Democrat Joe Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of the 2020 presidential election and...

