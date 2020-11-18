Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda: US to drop charges against Mexican ex-minister
Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda was arrested in Los Angeles last month and charged with drug trafficking.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Salvador Cienfuegos Mexican army officer and politician
US charges former Mexican minister with drug trafficking
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:49Published
U.S. detains Mexico's ex-defense minister
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07Published
Los Angeles City in California
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer on season 3 of "The Neighborhood"Cedric the Entertainer joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the season 3 premiere of "The Neighborhood," airing Monday night on CBS. The comedy focuses on a White..
CBS News
CBS Weekend News, November 14, 2020Governors across the country impose new restrictions as coronavirus infections surge out of control; Iconic Los Angeles bookstore thriving during pandemic..
CBS News
Iconic Los Angeles bookstore thriving during pandemic thanks to focus on literature promoting social justiceWhile many bookstores are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, one bookstore in Los Angeles is booming like never before. "Eso Won," a landmark bookstore..
CBS News
Vinny from 'Jersey Shore' Drops $3.5 Million for L.A. CribVinny Guadagnino's got a reason to fist pump -- a new place to get all of his GTL done after dropping a few mil on a new L.A. pad. The "Jersey Shore" star..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources