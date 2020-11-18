Global  
 

Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda: US to drop charges against Mexican ex-minister

BBC News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda was arrested in Los Angeles last month and charged with drug trafficking.
US charges former Mexican minister with drug trafficking [Video]

US charges former Mexican minister with drug trafficking

Ex-defence chief Salvador Cienfuegos, who was arrested in Los Angeles, used his power to protect a drug cartel, according to a US indictment.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:49Published
U.S. detains Mexico's ex-defense minister [Video]

U.S. detains Mexico's ex-defense minister

Mexico's president on Friday promised to clean up the armed forces after the arrest of a former defense minister on U.S drug charges, which he called evidence some of his predecessors were "mafiosi." This report produced by Yahiara Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published

Related videos from verified sources

DEA Arrests Former Mexican General At LAX [Video]

DEA Arrests Former Mexican General At LAX

Salvador Cienfuegos, who was Mexico's secretary of defense between 2012 and 2018, was arrested after arriving at LAX. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:36Published
Former Mexican Secretary Of National Defense Arrested At LAX [Video]

Former Mexican Secretary Of National Defense Arrested At LAX

Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested at LAX Thursday. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:11Published