'Who's Shawn Mendes?': Justin Bieber ribs Mendes on Twitter ahead of 'Monster' collaboration

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Justin Bieber resurfaced an old interview on Twitter and jokingly tagged pop star Shawn Mendes. The two will release a single together on Friday.
News video: Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes to release new duet Monster this week

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes to release new duet Monster this week 00:39

 Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes to release new duet Monster this week

CMA Awards 2020: Justin Bieber joins Dan + Shay for first '10,000 Hours' live performance

 Dan + Shay enlisted Bieber for crossover hit "10,000 Hours," a sugary sweet love song that first topped charts last year.
USATODAY.com

