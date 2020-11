You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sir Keir Starmer: 2020 has been a year of struggle and sacrifice



In a Remembrance Sunday message Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says thecoronavirus pandemic has made 2020 “a year of struggle and sacrifice” andhighlights the inspirational role of the wartime.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 1 week ago Labour leader urges PM to show 'some basic honesty'



Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to show “some basic honesty” andreveal what will happen once the second English lockdown measures expire nextmonth. The Labour leader questioned whether the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago Labour leader criticises Rishi Sunak ahead of England's second lockdown



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the Chancellor during a speech atthe CBI 2020 annual conference in London, days after it was announced Englandwould be going into a second lockdown. He warned.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:51 Published 2 weeks ago