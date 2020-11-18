|
Theo Epstein Leaves the Cubs, but Plans to Stick Around Baseball
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
After ending long championship droughts for Boston and Chicago, Epstein plans to take a year off. But the executive will be in demand when he chooses to return.
