Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Theo Epstein Leaves the Cubs, but Plans to Stick Around Baseball

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
After ending long championship droughts for Boston and Chicago, Epstein plans to take a year off. But the executive will be in demand when he chooses to return.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Cubs President Of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein Out

Cubs President Of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein Out 01:32

 Theo Epstein will leave the Chicago Cubs, effective this Friday. CBS 2's Luke Stuckmeyer reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Theo Epstein Likely To Leave Cubs After 2021 Season [Video]

Theo Epstein Likely To Leave Cubs After 2021 Season

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein's deal expires at the end of next season, but he has always been very clear that 10 years is his magic number. CBS 2's Luke Stuckmeyer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

With Theo Epstein leaving the Cubs, Jed Hoyer has work to do

 Can the new president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer make the necessary changes to "fix" the Cubs?
Upworthy

Theo Epstein leaves Cubs after nine years as president of baseball operations

 EpsteinÂ transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016.
Newsday

Cubs’ Theo Epstein stepping down as President of Baseball Operations
Chicago S-T