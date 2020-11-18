Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'The Bachelorette' cast: A boy-band manager, an Army veteran and more woo Tayshia Adams

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
"The Bachelorette" has a new star and a few more handsome suitors who will be competing for Tayshia Adams' heart. Find out who's in the cast!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tayshia Adams American television personality

'The Bachelorette' recap: Ed, Chasen clash – but Noah (and his mustache) may be the season's true villain

 "The Bachelorette" feels more like its usual over-the-top, dramatic self with Tayshia at the helm and the men beginning to butt heads.
USATODAY.com

'Bachelorette' Suitor Peter Giannikopoulos Gets COVID News, Crashes Car

 One of the new guys looking for love with Tayshia Adams on "The Bachelorette" just had an incredibly bad day ... starting with his coronavirus test results...
TMZ.com

'The Bachelorette' recap: Tayshia's takeover comes with a few twists – including more men

 My fellow Americans: We have a new "Bachelorette." It's probably not as pivotal to history as a new president, though some may argue otherwise.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tayshia Adams Shares Why She Was 'Hesitant' To Take Over 'The Bachelorette' [Video]

Tayshia Adams Shares Why She Was 'Hesitant' To Take Over 'The Bachelorette'

After Clare Crawley and Dale Moss got engaged during last week's episode of "The Bachelorette", Tayshia Adams is set to take over on Tuesday night. However, she told "Good Morning America" that she had..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:00Published
Listen to Your Heart's Chris Watson & Bri Stauss Excited to See Tayshia Adams as 'Bachelorette' [Video]

Listen to Your Heart's Chris Watson & Bri Stauss Excited to See Tayshia Adams as 'Bachelorette'

Chris Watson & Bri Stauss open up about their time on 'Listen to Your Heart' and compare it to Clare's time on 'The Bachelorette'

Credit: People     Duration: 06:06Published
Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says She Wishes Clare Crawley 'Warned' Her About Certain Guys [Video]

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says She Wishes Clare Crawley 'Warned' Her About Certain Guys

Tayshia Adams was brought in to take over as Bachelorette on Thursday after Clare Crawley got engaged to suitor Dale Moss

Credit: People     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

'The Bachelorette' cast: A boy-band manager, an Army veteran and more woo Tayshia Adams

 "The Bachelorette" has a new star and a few more handsome suitors who will be competing for Tayshia Adams' heart. Find out who's in the cast!
USATODAY.com