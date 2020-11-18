Chapare virus: Scientists confirm rare deadly virus in Bolivia can spread from person to person; all about it
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently discovered a rare virus in Bolivia. The 'Chapare' virus is capable of human-to-human transmission, and belong to a family of viruses that can cause fevers, such as Ebola.
