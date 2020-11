Goodbye to my dream: Sudeep Tyagi announces retirement from all forms of cricket, thanks MS Dhoni for opportunity Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Cricketer Sudeep Tyagi, who represented India in four ODIs and a T20I, on Tuesday, announced his retirement from all forms of the game. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like