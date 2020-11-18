Global  
 

PSL 2020: Babar Azam's unbeaten 63 steers Karachi Kings to maiden title against Lahore Qalandars

DNA Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Babar Azam's unbeaten knock of 63 steered Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Tuesday. The Imad Wasim-led side defeated Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi.
