US regulator poised to let Boeing 737 MAX plane fly again
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
America's Federal Aviation Administration is expected to clear Boeing’s 737 MAX to fly again after grounding the jet for nearly two years due to a pair of crashes that killed 346 people
