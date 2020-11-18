Global  
 

Deputy Premier Barilaro intervenes to stop new 'koala wars' outbreak

The Age Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
NSW's koala wars have taken an extraordinary twist with Nationals leader John Barilaro forced to intervene to reverse unsanctioned changes to a bill introduced by one of his senior colleagues.
