'Tom & Jerry' trailer: Cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy big fat Indian wedding planned by Chloe Grace Moretz

DNA Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The live-action film 'Tom & Jerry' also stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong in pivotal roles.
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney

TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney 02:24

 TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century," forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim...

