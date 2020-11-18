Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo expected to visit Israeli settlement in parting gift

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Pompeo expected to visit Israeli settlement in parting giftJERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s expected tour of a West Bank winery this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an Israeli settlement, a parting gift from an administration that has taken unprecedented steps to support Israel’s claims to war-won territory. The Psagot winery, established in part on land the Palestinians say was stolen from local residents, is part of a sprawling network of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that most of the international community views as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace. The award-winning winery, which offers tours and event spaces, is a focus of Israel’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Pompeo in Israel, first top US diplomat to visit Israeli settlement [Video]

Pompeo in Israel, first top US diplomat to visit Israeli settlement

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:09Published
Pompeo, on Israel visit, says he'll go to Golan Heights [Video]

Pompeo, on Israel visit, says he'll go to Golan Heights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, marking the Trump administration's break with previous U.S. policy on the strategic plateau.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Pompeo visits Israeli settlement in West Bank, breaking with previous US policy

 Pompeo's trip marked the first time a US.. diplomat has visited a settlement, territory claimed by the Palestinians and viewed by the U.N. as illegal.
USATODAY.com
Pompeo starts unprecedented tour of West Bank settlement, Golan [Video]

Pompeo starts unprecedented tour of West Bank settlement, Golan

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:30Published

Pompeo in unprecedented West Bank settlement visit

 It is the first time a top US official has made such a trip, widely seen as controversial.
BBC News

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Pompeo in Israël: US Secretary of State kicks off 2-day farewell visit [Video]

Pompeo in Israël: US Secretary of State kicks off 2-day farewell visit

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:37Published
Pompeo in Israël for 3-day tour, to make unprecedented visit to occupied Golan [Video]

Pompeo in Israël for 3-day tour, to make unprecedented visit to occupied Golan

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Jerusalem Jerusalem Holy city of the Abrahamic religions

Israeli warplanes strike Iran-linked targets in Syria, killing 3 troops

 JERUSALEM — Israeli warplanes struck Iran-linked targets in Syria overnight after troops uncovered roadside bombs along the frontier in the Golan Heights, the..
WorldNews

Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military says

 Read full article 18 November 2020, 5:59 am·1-min read JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel launched air strikes against the Syrian army and Iran's Quds Force in Syria..
WorldNews

Israeli leader vows to protect interests with next president

 JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he made no distinction between Democrats and Republicans and intended to stand up for..
WorldNews
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Joe Biden, thanks Donald Trump [Video]

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Joe Biden, thanks Donald Trump

The Israeli prime minister paid tribute to Trump's recognition of settlements, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and for the so-called 'Abraham Accords' designed to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

West Bank West Bank Territory claimed by the State of Palestine

Pompeo Calls B.D.S. Movement Anti-Semitic

 The secretary of state was also expected to make precedent-setting visits to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and to the Golan Heights.
NYTimes.com
Pompeo's farewell tour: US envoy to visit Golan Heights, West Bank settlement [Video]

Pompeo's farewell tour: US envoy to visit Golan Heights, West Bank settlement

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:20Published

Psagot Psagot Israeli settlement in the West Bank


Palestinians Palestinians Ethnonational group of Palestine

BDS Israel boycott group is anti-Semitic, says US

 Human rights activists condemn the move against the prominent pro-Palestinian campaign group.
BBC News

US to label Israel boycott movement as 'anti-Semitic': Pompeo

 The US will label the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign, which seeks to isolate Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians, as anti-Semitic,..
WorldNews

AP Top Stories November 17 P

 Here's the latest for November 17th: Twitter and Facebook CEOs testify before Senate on election issues; Test ICBM intercepted by missile at sea; Israelis and..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Carla Hall Nixes Turkey On Thanksgiving?! What’s On The Top Chef’s Menu Instead

 When one thinks of Thanksgiving from a top-tier Top Chef, they’d probably imagine the best turkey they’d ever tasted. However, the traditional bird is not on...
OK! Magazine

Opinion: Like it or not, LaVar Ball deserves praise. He's had two sons in NBA draft top three: LaMelo in 2020, Lonzo in 2017

 LaVar Ball made history Wednesday, becoming the only man to have sons picked in the Top 5 of the NBA draft: LaMelo on Wednesday and Lonzo in 2017.
USATODAY.com

Top brokers name 3 ASX shares to sell today

 Top brokers have named ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) and these ASX shares as sells this week. Here's why they are bearish...
Motley Fool