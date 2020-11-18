Pompeo expected to visit Israeli settlement in parting gift
JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s expected tour of a West Bank winery this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an Israeli settlement, a parting gift from an administration that has taken unprecedented steps to support Israel’s claims to war-won territory. The Psagot winery, established in part on land the Palestinians say was stolen from local residents, is part of a sprawling network of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that most of the international community views as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace. The award-winning winery, which offers tours and event spaces, is a focus of Israel’s...
