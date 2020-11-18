US to approve 737 Max return as Boeing faces strong headwinds
WASHINGTON/SEATTLE (REUTERS) - After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing Co is set on Wednesday (Nov 18) to win approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fly its 737 Max jet again after two fatal disasters. The FAA will detail...
Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States
FAA appears set to OK return of Boeing's 737 MaxBut relatives of many victims of the two major crashes that led to the jetliner's grounding still doubt it's safe.
CBS News
737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at Boeing
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain future
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
Federal Aviation Administration United States Government agency dedicated to civil aviation matters
Coronavirus pandemic, Boeing 737 Max, NBA draft: 5 things to know WednesdayCOVID-19 controls take effect across the U.S., the FAA is poised to clear the Boeing 737 Max, the NBA draft and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
FAA chief not ready to re-approve Boeing 737 Max
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Seattle City in Washington, United States
