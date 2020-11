Pac-12 faces scheduling hurdle in quest to win NCAA title in women’s basketball

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

If playing in the same conference as five Associated Press top-25 teams wasn’t hard enough, Mark Trakh was dealt another blow when the USC coach learned his team had a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month. Already having gone without summer workouts because of the pandemic, the Trojans had to stop practices again and enter quarantine. On Tuesday, with eight days until their season opener, the Trojans still hadn’t returned to practice. “We’re going to choose up sides and play a pick-up game basically [on] Nov. 25,” Trakh said with a smile during the Pac-12 media webinar Tuesday. With the season approaching, the best women’s basketball conference in the nation is facing an even tougher...