George Clooney reveals his incredibly generous gesture to closest friends

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
George Clooney reveals his incredibly generous gesture to closest friendsGeorge Clooney has confirmed he once gave 14 of his closest friends a million dollars (£754,000) each in cash and revealed he had to drive through Los Angeles with the money in the back of a disguised van. The Hollywood actor, 59, had just starred in 2013 sci-fi thriller Gravity, which proved much more successful than expected, leaving Clooney with a financial windfall. It was around the...
George Clooney George Clooney American actor, filmmaker, and activist

Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney donate accessories to charity auction [Video]

Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney donate accessories to charity auction

Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, and Mindy Kaling have donated clothing and accessories to an auction to help raise money for military veterans.

First trailer released for new Clooney film The Midnight Sky [Video]

First trailer released for new Clooney film The Midnight Sky

Netflix releases the new trailer for George Clooney's forthcoming film, TheMidnight Sky. The film, which is both directed by and stars Clooney, will beavailable to stream on Netflix on December 23, as well as being released inselect cinemas in the same month.

George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers [Video]

George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers

George Clooney has lambasted lawmakers in his native Kentucky for opting not to seek charges against any of the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death, declaring he's "ashamed" of the decision.

Ethan Hawke reveals River Phoenix's death stopped him moving to Hollywood [Video]

Ethan Hawke reveals River Phoenix's death stopped him moving to Hollywood

Ethan Hawke has always avoided living in Hollywood as he is haunted by the death of his first co-star River Phoenix.

