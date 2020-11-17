Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giuliani denies asking for $20,000 a day to do legal work for Trump

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Giuliani denies asking for $20,000 a day to do legal work for TrumpPresident Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is denying a new report that he asked the president's reelection campaign for $20,000 per day for his legal services as the campaign seeks to contest the result of the election. Multiple people briefed on the situation told The New York Times that Giuliani made such a request. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott'

Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott' 00:36

 Rudy Giuliani is the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, with a knack for generating headlines all on his own. Now, Business Insider reports Trump has put Giuliani in charge of his legal fights aimed at making Trump the winner of the election, not Joe Biden. Giuliani appeared over the weekend...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

Judge skeptical of Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania [Video]

Judge skeptical of Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania

A judge on Tuesday appeared skeptical of President Donald Trump's request to block officials from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, underscoring the difficulties the Trump campaign has faced in challenging the outcome of the U.S. election. This report published by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:30Published

Giuliani argues to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

 Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, returned to federal court Tuesday after a long hiatus to accuse Democrats of hatching a nationwide conspiracy..
USATODAY.com

Trump campaign deploys Giuliani to assist flailing legal effort

 2020 elections Trump campaign deploys Giuliani to assist flailing legal effort The former New York mayor appeared in court in Pennsylvania, falsely arguing..
WorldNews

Giuliani Is Said to Seek $20,000 a Day Payment for Trump Legal Work

 Last week, the president put the former New York mayor in charge of the court challenges to his loss in the election. Since then they have suffered nothing but..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

NYC Realtors Optimistic About Trump Tower If President Moves to Florida

 Donald Trump's possible exit from NYC and his famous Trump Tower could be the exact thing that helps rebound prices in the building ... so say the people trying..
TMZ.com

Joe Exotic's Team Confident President Trump Will Pardon 'Tiger King'

 Joe Exotic's team is so confident the 'Tiger King' star will be pardoned by President Trump, they've got a stretch limo waiting to scoop him up from prison!!!..
TMZ.com
Jodie Comer insists boyfriend isn't a Donald Trump supporter [Video]

Jodie Comer insists boyfriend isn't a Donald Trump supporter

Jodie Comer has fired back at reports suggesting her boyfriend lacrosse player James Burke is a Donald Trump supporter, after screenshots from an alleged Instagram page appeared to show just that, while a Twitter campaign also suggested he was a registered Republican.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Campaign See Election Lawsuits Fizzle [Video]

Trump Campaign See Election Lawsuits Fizzle

President Trump’s legal pathway challenging president-elect, Joe Biden’s victory is beginning to fizzle. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published
Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won'

Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting “he won”. He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:35Published
McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight [Video]

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight

[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump terminates election official who contradicted him

 Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) chief Chris Krebs was fired by Donald Trump for contradicting the US president's claims of voter...
Mid-Day

Giuliani denies asking for $20,000 a day to do legal work for Trump

Giuliani denies asking for $20,000 a day to do legal work for Trump President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is denying a new report that he asked the president's reelection campaign for $20,000 per day for his legal...
WorldNews

I’m An Admirer Of Trump, But Can’t Support His Current Stance – OpEd

 It seems at times that I am one of the few persons who have been seeing positive aspects of the President Trump administration during the last four years and...
Eurasia Review