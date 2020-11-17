Giuliani denies asking for $20,000 a day to do legal work for Trump

Wochit News - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Published Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott' 00:36 Rudy Giuliani is the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, with a knack for generating headlines all on his own. Now, Business Insider reports Trump has put Giuliani in charge of his legal fights aimed at making Trump the winner of the election, not Joe Biden. Giuliani appeared over the weekend...