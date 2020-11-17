Global  
 

Democratic anger rises over Trump obstacles to Biden transition

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Democratic anger rises over Trump obstacles to Biden transitionDemocrats and public health officials are furious at President TrumpDonald John TrumpTucker Carlson assures viewers his show 'not going anywhere' following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: 'I don't need your instruction' MORE for obstructing President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTucker Carlson assures viewers his show 'not going anywhere' following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: 'I don't need your instruction' MORE’s transition to the White House, warning that the...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden 02:20

 [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Expert says Biden transition team losing time to prepare as Trump administration delays process

 President-elect Joe Biden is calling on the federal government's General Services Administration to authorize his presidential transition despite pushback from..
CBS News
Pompeo, on Israel visit, says he'll go to Golan Heights [Video]

Pompeo, on Israel visit, says he'll go to Golan Heights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, marking the Trump administration's break with previous U.S. policy on the strategic plateau.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Biden to speak with governors about pandemic as Trump refuses to concede election outcome

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to speak with a group of Democratic and Republican governors Thursday in a virtual meeting to discuss the coronavirus pandemic...
CBS News
Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency [Video]

Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency

Christopher Krebs reportedly expected to be fired after refuting Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Watch Live: Biden and Harris deliver remarks after meeting with governors

 Mr. Biden and Harris are meeting Thursday with the National Governors Association's executive committee.
CBS News

Biden's top Cabinet contenders come into focus

 Longtime Biden aides and former primary rivals Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are being considered.
CBS News

Eye Opener: More than 250,000 Americans die of coronavirus

 More than a quarter of a million Americans have died of the coronavirus. Also, President-elect Joe Biden met virtually with frontline health care workers as the..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

As COVID surges, Americans remain divided on the threat. What will it take to bring them together?

 Republicans, who tend to downplay the virus and see it as inevitable, and Democrats, who see it as a controllable threat, live in different realities.
 
USATODAY.com

Analysis: For Trump, sowing post-election chaos is the goal

 President Donald Trump is trying to turn America's free and fair election into a muddled mess of misinformation, specious legal claims and baseless attacks on..
WorldNews

Georgia Gov. Kemp stays on sidelines of GOP election fight

 When Gov. Brian Kemp won election two years ago, he pushed back forcefully against an outcry from Democrats who accused him of suppressing voter turnout to..
WorldNews

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

With Senate Control Hanging in Balance, ‘Crazytown’ Cash Floods Georgia

 After the state went blue in the presidential race, more than $135 million in TV ads have been booked in two Senate runoff elections.
NYTimes.com

11/18: Red and Blue

 Michigan certifies 2020 election results; Georgia Senate candidates set for tough election
CBS News

Georgia GOP Senator David Perdue refuses to debate during runoff campaign

 As the candidates in Georgia's two Senate races campaign for their January 5th runoffs, Democrat Jon Ossoff is calling out his opponent, Republican incumbent..
CBS News

Senator Sherrod Brown calls out Senator Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask in tense exchange

 After Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown called on his colleague, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, to wear a mask while sitting in the presiding officer's chair on..
CBS News

Adam Schiff, Trump’s Chief Antagonist, Ponders Life After Trump

 Having raised over $40 million this election cycle, the California Democrat is weighing his next moves, including the possibility of a Biden administration post,..
NYTimes.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Jill Biden to reshape role of first lady by continuing to teach

 "For America's educators, this is a great day. You're going to have one of your own in the White House," President-elect Joe Biden said of his wife, Jill Biden.
CBS News

How will Joe Biden reset US relations with the world? - podcast

 Joe Biden will enter the White House in 2021 facing numerous domestic crises. But as Patrick Wintour explains, he cannot ignore the rest of the world When Donald..
WorldNews
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss [Video]

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states. This report produced by Chris Dignam with legal analysis from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:05Published

Trump fires nation's top election security official after agency said election was securely run

 President Trump fired his administration's top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency...
CBS News
Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq [Video]

Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

[NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Current and Former Trump Officials Quietly Reach Out to the Biden Transition Team [Video]

Current and Former Trump Officials Quietly Reach Out to the Biden Transition Team

Current and former Trump officials are quietly reaching out to president-elect, Joe Biden’s transition team. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published
Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls [Video]

Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls

[NFA] It's been 10 days since the race was called for Biden, and there has been no concession speech from Donald Trump. Still, the former vice president presses ahead with his transition to the White..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:23Published
President Trump Pulls Troops Out Of Afghanistan, Iraq; President-Elect Biden Moves Forward With Transition Plans [Video]

President Trump Pulls Troops Out Of Afghanistan, Iraq; President-Elect Biden Moves Forward With Transition Plans

Despite warnings about the potential danger, President Donald Trump is pulling troops out of Afghanistan and Iraq. This comes as President-elect Joe Biden moves forward with his transition plans;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:50Published

People Are Pointing Out the Twitter Shade on Donald Trump's Tweet

 Twitter posted a note on Donald Trump‘s tweet that read, “I won the Election!” Donald Trump did not win the election. Joe Biden won the election and is the...
Just Jared Also reported by •Mediaite

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump, stewing over election loss, silent as virus surges

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump, stewing over election loss, silent as virus surges President Donald Trump has publicly disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a moment when the disease is tearing across the United States at an...
New Zealand Herald

Obama Rips Trump For Refusing To Congratulate President-Elect Biden

 Barack Obama is reminding the nation he congratulated Donald Trump as soon as he won the election ... a courtesy the President's refusing to extend to Joe Biden....
TMZ.com Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24