Coronavirus pandemic, Boeing 737 Max, NBA draft: 5 things to know Wednesday
COVID-19 controls take effect across the U.S., the FAA is poised to clear the Boeing 737 Max, the NBA draft and more news to start your Wednesday.
Boeing 737 MAX Airliner family by Boeing
Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain future
U.S. in final stages of review of Boeing 737 MAX
FAA chief not ready to re-approve Boeing 737 Max
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research
Too early for Christmas Covid rules, says ministerAlok Sharma says he'd like a normal Christmas after reports that families may be allowed to meet up.
BBC News
Federal Aviation Administration United States Government agency dedicated to civil aviation matters
FAA appears set to OK return of Boeing's 737 MaxBut relatives of many victims of the two major crashes that led to the jetliner's grounding still doubt it's safe.
CBS News
US to approve 737 Max return as Boeing faces strong headwindsWASHINGTON/SEATTLE (REUTERS) - After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing Co is set on Wednesday (Nov..
WorldNews
SpaceX Crew Dragon cleared for weekend launchThe Crew-1 launch marks the first NASA- and FAA-certified orbital flight by a commercially developed spacecraft.
CBS News
