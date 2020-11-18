Global  
 

Coronavirus pandemic, Boeing 737 Max, NBA draft: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
COVID-19 controls take effect across the U.S., the FAA is poised to clear the Boeing 737 Max, the NBA draft and more news to start your Wednesday.
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: NBA Draft Preview

NBA Draft Preview 02:02

 Some Mississippi State Bulldogs and an former Ole Miss star could have their names called on Draft night Wednesday.

Boeing 737 MAX Boeing 737 MAX Airliner family by Boeing

Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain future [Video]

Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain future

Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published
U.S. in final stages of review of Boeing 737 MAX [Video]

U.S. in final stages of review of Boeing 737 MAX

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is in the final stages of reviewing proposed changes to Boeing Co's 737 MAX and expects to complete the process in the "coming days," the agency's chief told Reuters on Monday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published
FAA chief not ready to re-approve Boeing 737 Max [Video]

FAA chief not ready to re-approve Boeing 737 Max

Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson conducted a nearly two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, saying after that he liked what he saw, but there is more to be done following a ban after fatal crashes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research [Video]

Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research

On Monday, it was revealed that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be almost 95% effective.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Too early for Christmas Covid rules, says minister

 Alok Sharma says he'd like a normal Christmas after reports that families may be allowed to meet up.
BBC News

Federal Aviation Administration Federal Aviation Administration United States Government agency dedicated to civil aviation matters

FAA appears set to OK return of Boeing's 737 Max

 But relatives of many victims of the two major crashes that led to the jetliner's grounding still doubt it's safe.
CBS News

US to approve 737 Max return as Boeing faces strong headwinds

 WASHINGTON/SEATTLE (REUTERS) - After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing Co is set on Wednesday (Nov..
WorldNews

SpaceX Crew Dragon cleared for weekend launch

 The Crew-1 launch marks the first NASA- and FAA-certified orbital flight by a commercially developed spacecraft.
CBS News

DePaul's Paul Reed Ready For NBA Draft After Long Wait [Video]

DePaul's Paul Reed Ready For NBA Draft After Long Wait

The NBA Draft is finally here next Wednesday, and it has been a long wait for players like Paul Reed of DePaul University, whose college season ended seven months ago. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:49Published