Jeremy Corbyn will not return as Labour MP, says Sir Keir Starmer

BBC News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The former Labour leader has been let back into the party, but will sit as an independent MP.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return 00:23

 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at...

