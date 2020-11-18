Jeremy Corbyn will not return as Labour MP, says Sir Keir Starmer
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 (
14 minutes ago) The former Labour leader has been let back into the party, but will sit as an independent MP.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
2 hours ago
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at...
Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return 00:23
Labour: The response to Corbyn's return
Jeremy Corbyn has been readmitted to the Labour Party after an antisemitism row but what do the party think of his return?
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:48 Published 14 hours ago
Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’
Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 16 hours ago
