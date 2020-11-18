Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Big Sky' spoilers! Ryan Phillippe reacts to season premiere's huge twist: 'I'm going to get backlash'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
"Big Little Lies" creator David E. Kelley returns to primetime with ABC's "Big Sky," which featured a shocking twist in Tuesday's series premiere.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Big Sky | Morning Blend

Big Sky | Morning Blend 06:00

 From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) comes the new thriller Big Sky.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

American Broadcasting Company American Broadcasting Company American broadcast television network

The Bachelorette | Morning Blend [Video]

The Bachelorette | Morning Blend

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8pm (ET/PT) on ABC

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:17Published

Ken Wyatt defends rejection of constitution reform for Indigenous voice

 Indigenous affairs Minister Ken Wyatt has defended the federal government's decision to reject a voice to parliament which would enshrine first nations people in..
New Zealand Herald

From 2010: Jan's story - A love lost to Alzheimer's

 Jan Chorlton was a promising television reporter working with CNN, ABC and CBS News. She was lively and daring, one of those people who celebrated life. But at..
CBS News

'Boozing and screwing staff': Australian politicians brace for former prime minister's tell-all TV show

 Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is set to lift the lid on Canberra's culture of "boozing and screwing staff" in an explosive episode of ABC's..
New Zealand Herald

David E. Kelley David E. Kelley American television producer, writer and attorney


Big Sky (American TV series) Television drama


Ryan Phillippe Ryan Phillippe American actor


Big Little Lies (TV series) Big Little Lies (TV series) American television series


Related videos from verified sources

Big Sky starts tonight on ABC [Video]

Big Sky starts tonight on ABC

Big Sky starts tonight on ABC. Story based on book by Wyoming writer CJ Box.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:39Published
Big Sky Season 1 Trailer [Video]

Big Sky Season 1 Trailer

Big Sky Season 1 Trailer - From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) comes “Big Sky,” a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:04Published
Big Sky Season 1 - Cast [Video]

Big Sky Season 1 - Cast

Big Sky Season 1 - Cast - teaser trailer HD - ABC

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:28Published