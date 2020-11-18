Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MasterChef Junior 2018 contestant Ben Watkins dies of cancer at 14, Gordon Ramsay offers condolence

DNA Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The Watkins family shared a statement via their attorney. "Ben suffered more than his share in his fourteen years on this Earth, but we take solace in that his suffering is finally over and in that, in the end, Ben knew he was loved by so many," the statement read.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Ben Watkins, 'MasterChef Junior' Contestant, Dies of Cancer at Age 14

 Fox and the producers of MasterChef Junior are paying tribute to former contestant Ben Watkins, who died Monday after battling a rare...
Upworthy

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

 The contestant of the cooking competition show's season 6 has passed away of rare form of cancer, 3 years after losing both of his parents in a murder-suicide.
AceShowbiz