MasterChef Junior 2018 contestant Ben Watkins dies of cancer at 14, Gordon Ramsay offers condolence
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The Watkins family shared a statement via their attorney. "Ben suffered more than his share in his fourteen years on this Earth, but we take solace in that his suffering is finally over and in that, in the end, Ben knew he was loved by so many," the statement read.
