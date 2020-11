Coronavirus: Can Germany's infection protection law be compared to the Nazis' 'Enabling Act?' Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Anti-lockdown protesters have compared the Infection Protection Law, proposed by Angela Merkel's government, to the law that paved the way for Adolf Hitler's dictatorship in 1933. But the two laws are hardly comparable. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The environmental cost of recovery



A new draft law on environmental impact assessment in India has sparked a debate. Critics say it is investor-friendly and will make it easier for industrial and infrastructure projects to get.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 08:28 Published on October 13, 2020

Related news from verified sources Anti-coronavirus protests: How safe is the German parliament? Aggressive demonstrators penetrated the Bundestag while parliamentarians were discussing the new Infection Protection Law, expanding government powers in the...

Deutsche Welle 5 days ago