George Clooney recalls giving 14 of his friends $1 million each: 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
In 2013, George Clooney came up with a huge way to thank his 14 closest friends for their support through the years: A gift of $1 million each.
George Clooney wanted to gift pals $1 million while he was still alive
George Clooney reveals his incredibly generous gesture to closest friendsGeorge Clooney has confirmed he once gave 14 of his closest friends a million dollars (£754,000) each in cash and revealed he had to drive through Los Angeles..
