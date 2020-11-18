George Clooney recalls giving 14 of his friends $1 million each: 'Why wouldn't you do that?'

Umm, how do we get in on this?! George Clooney confirmed that he gave 14 of his closest friends $1 million each in 2013. “I just thought basically if I get...

Fourteen million thank yous: How Clooney paid back mates who helped him when he was broke George Clooney has revealed how he paid back some of his closest friends who helped him out when he was struggling during his career.

Sky News 13 hours ago



