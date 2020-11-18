Global  
 

Trevor Noah covers GQ's Men of the Year issue, talks about depression, 'liberating' year

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Trevor Noah is the face of the 2020 GQ Men of the Year issue. He was honored alongside George Clooney and Megan Thee Stallion.
Video Credit: GQ - Published
News video: Megan Thee Stallion is GQ’s Rapper of the Year

Megan Thee Stallion is GQ’s Rapper of the Year 00:41

 Take a look behind the scenes of GQ’s Men of the Year 2020 issue, starring the irreverent and magnetic rap sensation who’s here to stay.

