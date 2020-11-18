Global  
 

'The Last of Us Part II' leads video game nominees for next month's The Game Awards

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Two Sony PlayStation exclusives, 'The Last of Us Part II' and 'Ghost of Tsushima' are top-nominated video games for next month's The Game Awards.
