New York State and New York City Knowingly Denied Black and Latinx Students High School Diplomas

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
New York State and New York City Knowingly Denied Black and Latinx Students High School Diplomas New York State Department of Education, Board of Regents and City Department of Education knowingly enacted policies and procedures to deny Black and Latinx students their high school diplomas. Akin to the Boys Scout and Catholic church scandal, these practices also targeted male students. The department and Board of Regents has remained silent regarding its adverse impact on this population. Since the late 1800s, New York offered a two-track high school curriculum of vocational and academic studies. Over the course of a century, students had a choice. By the 1990s, New York State enacted a...
