Berlin Covid protest broken up near Brandenburg Gate
Police have used water cannon to break up a protest by thousands of people in the centre of Berlin against changes to the law on coronavirus measures. Berlin authorities said protesters had ignored requests to wear masks. They announced the decision to halt the protest minutes after the Bundestag (German parliament) began debating reforms that give the government more powers during a pandemic. Critics have condemned restrictions on people's...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brandenburg Gate Triumphal arch in Berlin, Germany
Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany
Thousands protest in Berlin over coronavirus restrictions
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Berlin protesters rally against COVID legislation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
German capital braces for protests of coronavirus measuresBERLIN (AP) � Berlin police, bolstered by forces from around the country, cordoned off a wide perimeter around the capital's government center on Wednesday..
WorldNews
Raids, arrests as German police probe Dresden jewellery theftMore than 1500 police today carried out a series of searches in Berlin and arrested three people in a massive operation connected to the spectacular theft of..
New Zealand Herald
Bundestag Federal parliament of Germany
Prince of Wales hails UK-Germany ties
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Related news from verified sources