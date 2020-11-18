Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Berlin Covid protest broken up near Brandenburg Gate

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Berlin Covid protest broken up near Brandenburg GatePolice have used water cannon to break up a protest by thousands of people in the centre of Berlin against changes to the law on coronavirus measures. Berlin authorities said protesters had ignored requests to wear masks. They announced the decision to halt the protest minutes after the Bundestag (German parliament) began debating reforms that give the government more powers during a pandemic. Critics have condemned restrictions on people's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brandenburg Gate Brandenburg Gate Triumphal arch in Berlin, Germany


Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

Thousands protest in Berlin over coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Thousands protest in Berlin over coronavirus restrictions

Police said they used water cannons on the protesters because they refused to wear masks and socially distance. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Berlin protesters rally against COVID legislation [Video]

Berlin protesters rally against COVID legislation

Germany's lower and upper houses of parliament are due to pass laws later on Wednesday which could allow the government to impose restrictions on social contact, rules on mask-wearing, drinking alcohol in public, shutting shops and stopping sports events.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

German capital braces for protests of coronavirus measures

 BERLIN (AP) � Berlin police, bolstered by forces from around the country, cordoned off a wide perimeter around the capital's government center on Wednesday..
WorldNews

Raids, arrests as German police probe Dresden jewellery theft

 More than 1500 police today carried out a series of searches in Berlin and arrested three people in a massive operation connected to the spectacular theft of..
New Zealand Herald

Bundestag Bundestag Federal parliament of Germany

Prince of Wales hails UK-Germany ties [Video]

Prince of Wales hails UK-Germany ties

The Prince of Wales has told the German parliament on Sunday that the twonations would "always be friends, partners and allies", even after the Brexittransition is completed in the upcoming year. Speaking in the Bundestag onSunday, Charles highlighted the historic importance of the bond betweenBritain and Germany.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Alert: German police fire water cannons at crowds in Berlin protesting coronavirus restrictions

 BERLIN (AP) — German police fire water cannons at crowds in Berlin protesting coronavirus restrictions.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •CTV NewsFOXNews.comSky NewsDeutsche WelleFT.comWorldNews

German Police Arrests Three Suspects for Jewel Heist Worth $1.2 Billion

German Police Arrests Three Suspects for Jewel Heist Worth $1.2 Billion Three years later and two grand heists after, authorities finally captured the suspects identified through CCTV. The police are now focused on retrieving the...
HNGN Also reported by •CBS News

Berlin Covid protest broken up near Brandenburg Gate

Berlin Covid protest broken up near Brandenburg Gate Police have used water cannon to break up a protest by thousands of people in the centre of Berlin against changes to the law on coronavirus measures. Berlin...
WorldNews