Apple to cut App Store fees in half to 15 percent for most developers
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Apple Inc is cutting by half the fees charged to most developers who sell software and services on the App Store, marking the biggest change to the store’s revenue structure since the iPhone maker launched the service in 2008. The company is lowering the App Store fee to 15% from 30% for developers who produce as much as $1 million in annual revenue from their apps and those who are new to the store. The change will go into effect January 1 as part of an App Store Small Business Program, Apple said Wednesday in a statement. The company said the new structure will apply to the “vast majority” of developers who charge for apps and in-app purchases on Apple’s devices. The program won’t affect...
