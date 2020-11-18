Michael B. Jordan is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020′s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The actor appeared on the late-night talk show dressed in a yellow biohazard suit. He revealed his identity after removing his helmet, which had a smiley face. He said he learned about the honor...
