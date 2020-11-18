Global  
 

Michael B. Jordan is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Michael B. Jordan is People magazine’s Sexiest Man AliveLOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020′s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The actor appeared on the late-night talk show dressed in a yellow biohazard suit. He revealed his identity after removing his helmet, which had a smiley face. He said he learned about the honor...
News video: Michael B. Jordan named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Michael B. Jordan named People's Sexiest Man Alive 00:31

 Michael B. Jordan has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2020.

ShowBiz Minute: Lil Wayne, Parton, Jordan

 Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida; Dolly Parton responds to news that her donation helped fund COVID-19 vaccine; Michael B. Jordan is named..
Michael B. Jordan is People magazine's 2020 Sexist Man Alive

 Actor is 35th celeb to get the honor since the magazine started naming them in 1985.
People magazine announces its sexiest man alive [Video]

People magazine announces its sexiest man alive

Michael B Jordan has been named People magazine’s sexiest man alive. The BlackPanther actor, 33, was revealed as the winner during Jimmy Kimmel’s US chatshow. Jordan is best known for playing villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel’ssuperhero blockbuster Black Panther, as well as for his lead role in boxingdrama Creed.

'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan is People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020

 Michael B. Jordan is People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive. "It was a moment like oh (expletive), really? Me? … It was a cool moment," he told Jimmy Kimmel.
