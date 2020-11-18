Global  
 

After outcry and viral petition, Charlie Brown holiday specials get broadcast airing on PBS

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Apple TV+, responding to protest after moving the beloved Peanuts holiday specials to the streaming service, now will allow a single broadcast on PBS.
