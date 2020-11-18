Global  
 

Medvedev thumps Djokovic at ATP Finals

Hindu Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Medvedev, who made only 12 unforced errors, lost all three of his group matches on his debut last year, but now looks like a genuine title contender
