Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge orders Trump administration to stop expelling unaccompanied migrant children at US-Mexico border

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
A U.S. judge has barred the Trump administration from expelling unaccompanied migrant children detained at the border under an emergency health order.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: US Judge Blocks Trump Administration Rule Inhibiting Unions

US Judge Blocks Trump Administration Rule Inhibiting Unions 00:26

 A federal judge is blocking a Trump Administration rule that opponents say would have harmed the bargaining rights of more than 500,000 home healthcare workers in California and several hundred thousand additional workers across the nation. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump allies abandon Fox News for conspiratorial Newsmax

 Now that his largely invisible network has suddenly been flooded by fans of President Donald Trump, Newsmax television personality Grant Stinchfield is puffing..
New Zealand Herald

White House Sought Suit Against Omarosa Manigault Newman After News of Her Memoir

 A day after the 2018 announcement that she had written a negative book about President Trump, the White House escalated an unrelated dispute by referring it to..
NYTimes.com

Biden transition: Trump pushes new rollbacks on way out the door

 Down to its final weeks, the Trump Administration is working to push through dozens of environmental rollbacks that could weaken century-old protections for..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

ACLU speaking out over families separated at the border [Video]

ACLU speaking out over families separated at the border

On Friday, Attorney and Deputy Director of ACLU’s National Immigrants’ Rights Project Lee Gelernt spoke to ABC 10News about how his staff members have not found the parents of 545 children..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:41Published
Fallout over Trump Administration's border situation [Video]

Fallout over Trump Administration's border situation

New fallout over the Trump Administration's child separation policy. A new report shows the parents of more than 500 children separated at the border cannot be found.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published
Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food Stamps [Video]

Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food Stamps

A federal judge has nixed a Trump administration proposal that would have kicked off nearly 700,000 American adults from the USDA's food stamps program. The proposed change to the Supplemental..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the director of the federal agency that vouched for the reliability of the 2020 election. Trump fired...
WorldNews Also reported by •Upworthy

Was hurt but presidency doesn't belong to any individual: Michelle Obama recalls Trump win

 Former first lady of the United States *Michelle Obama* has slammed *Donald Trump* and his administration's refusal to allow the transition to go forward in a...
Mid-Day

'More people may die' if Trump does't aid transition: Biden

 "More people may die if we don't coordinate," President-elect Joe Biden on Monday warned as President Donald Trump and his administration continue to refuse to...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews