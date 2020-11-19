Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple to pay $113m to settle iPhone 'batterygate'

BBC News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The lawsuit argued the iPhone-maker slowed down device performance to make users buy newer models.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Litigators Finally Get To The Core Of Apple's 'Batterygate' Saga

Litigators Finally Get To The Core Of Apple's 'Batterygate' Saga 00:38

 Tech giant Apple used to release new iPhones every year. And when they did, older models began to act up, leading consumers to believe they needed a new phone. That led to multiple lawsuits, and Apple has been trying to make the whole embarrassing 'Batterygate' legal saga go away for years. Now,...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple reaches $133 million settlement over claims it slowed iPhones

 "Apple withheld information about their batteries that slowed down iPhone performance, all while passing it off as an update," California's attorney general said..
CBS News

Google’s new Gmail widget highlights the problems with iOS widgets

 Google’s Gmail application has been updated for iOS 14 with a new widget — but it’s probably not the kind of Gmail widget you may have been hoping..
The Verge

Here’s how to run any iOS app you own on Apple’s new M1 Macs

 Earlier today, MacRumors reported that it is possible to run any iOS app you have purchased on an M1-based Mac, provided you can get access to the right file...
The Verge

As regulators circle, Apple halves its App Store cut - at least for small developers

 Apple is slashing the commission it charges smaller developers to sell through its app store in a partial concession to critics - who range from Fortnite maker..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Settles For $113M With State Attorneys Over iPhone Battery Slowdown [Video]

Apple Settles For $113M With State Attorneys Over iPhone Battery Slowdown

Anne Makovec reports on Apple settling suit over 'throttling' older iPhones with software updates (11-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:11Published
Privacy activists target Apple's tracking tool [Video]

Privacy activists target Apple's tracking tool

Privacy activists have filed complaints against Apple in the EU, saying its tracking tool stores users' data without their consent, in breach of European laws. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
How to keep track of your app subscriptions — Clarification Please [Video]

How to keep track of your app subscriptions — Clarification Please

Don't commit before you're ready.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Expected to Use TSMC's Advanced 5nm+ and 4nm Technologies for Future iPhone Chips, Likely Macs Too

 While the A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 models was the first chip in the smartphone industry to be manufactured based on a 5nm process, Apple and its chipmaking...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

Apple to pay another $113 million to settle iPhone battery claims

 Apple defended its actions as a way to prevent unintended shutdowns of the older iPhones as their batteries deteriorated but critics contended the company did it...
Hindu Also reported by •UpworthyMacRumours.com

HomePod mini teardown reveals nearly impossible repairs and non-removable power cord

 After being announced during Apple’s October event, HomePod mini is now available to customers in some countries around the world. While specialized repair...
9to5Mac