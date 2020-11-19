Apple to pay $113m to settle iPhone 'batterygate'
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The lawsuit argued the iPhone-maker slowed down device performance to make users buy newer models.
Apple Inc. American technology company
Apple reaches $133 million settlement over claims it slowed iPhones"Apple withheld information about their batteries that slowed down iPhone performance, all while passing it off as an update," California's attorney general said..
CBS News
Google’s new Gmail widget highlights the problems with iOS widgetsGoogle’s Gmail application has been updated for iOS 14 with a new widget — but it’s probably not the kind of Gmail widget you may have been hoping..
The Verge
Here’s how to run any iOS app you own on Apple’s new M1 MacsEarlier today, MacRumors reported that it is possible to run any iOS app you have purchased on an M1-based Mac, provided you can get access to the right file...
The Verge
As regulators circle, Apple halves its App Store cut - at least for small developersApple is slashing the commission it charges smaller developers to sell through its app store in a partial concession to critics - who range from Fortnite maker..
New Zealand Herald
