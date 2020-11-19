Global  
 

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors' five-time all-star, injures leg during workout

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors' once-durable star player, injured his leg during a workout Wednesday.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Klay Thompson Injures Leg In Workout; Warriors Take James Wiseman With 2nd Pick Of NBA Draft

Klay Thompson Injures Leg In Workout; Warriors Take James Wiseman With 2nd Pick Of NBA Draft 01:37

 Dennis O'Donnell reports on Warriors fans holding their breath after word surfaces that Klay Thompson injured his leg in workout; team picks James Wiseman from Memphis in NBA Draft (11-18-2020)

