Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors' five-time all-star, injures leg during workout
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors' once-durable star player, injured his leg during a workout Wednesday.
Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors' once-durable star player, injured his leg during a workout Wednesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Klay Thompson American professional basketball player
Golden State Warriors Professional basketball team based in San Francisco, California
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources