'International situation more perilous': Britain boosts defence spending Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

"I have taken this decision in the teeth of the pandemic because the defence of the realm must come first," British PM Boris Johnson said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Current situation at India-China border uneasy’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria



Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said that the situation on the India-China border is a 'no war, no peace status'. The IAF chief added that the country's defence forces are.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28 Published on September 29, 2020