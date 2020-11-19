Global  
 

The Coronavirus Is Airborne Indoors. But We’re Still Scrubbing Surfaces.

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Scientists who initially warned about contaminated surfaces now say that the virus spreads primarily through inhaled droplets, and that there is little to no evidence that deep cleaning mitigates the threat indoors.
