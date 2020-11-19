Encounter between terrorists and security forces on Jammu-Srinagar highway

At least four terrorists have been gunned down and one police constable sustained injuries in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on the morning of November 19. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut in view of the encounter....
Mortal remains of martyr Captain Ashutosh Kumar of Army's 18 Madras Regiment were brought to Patna on November 10. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi paid floral tribute to the slain soldier..