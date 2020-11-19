Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Encounter between terrorists and security forces on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Hindu Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city early
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Nagrota encounter: 4 terrorists killed, police constable injured

Nagrota encounter: 4 terrorists killed, police constable injured 01:45

 At least four terrorists have been gunned down and one police constable sustained injuries in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on the morning of November 19. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut in view of the encounter....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

J&K encounter: 4 terrorists killed in gunfight near Ban Toll Plaza | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K encounter: 4 terrorists killed in gunfight near Ban Toll Plaza | Oneindia News

4 terrorists were eliminated by security forces Thursday morning in an encounter near Nagrota toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu district. Around 5 AM, some terrorists opened fire at security..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
Bihar Deputy CM pays tribute to Captain Ashutosh Kumar [Video]

Bihar Deputy CM pays tribute to Captain Ashutosh Kumar

Mortal remains of martyr Captain Ashutosh Kumar of Army's 18 Madras Regiment were brought to Patna on November 10. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi paid floral tribute to the slain soldier..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Two unidentified terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K’s Shopian [Video]

Two unidentified terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 10. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kutpora..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Encounter underway at Nagrota district in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 terrorists trapped

 An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists near Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu at the Jammu and Kashmir highway, early Thursday morning.
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian

  Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kutpora area situated in the Shopian district of South Kashmir on Tuesday morning (November...
Zee News

Two unidentified terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, says Jammu and Kashmir police

  Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kutpora area situated in the Shopian district of South Kashmir on Tuesday morning (November...
Zee News