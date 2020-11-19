Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' to release in theatres on THIS day

Patty Jenkins not confident 'Wonder Woman' sequel will open on Christmas Day Director Patty Jenkins fears her 'Wonder Woman' sequel will become the latest blockbuster to miss a 2020 debut.

Gal Gadot is all types of moms



The Wonder Woman star, who is mum to three year old Maya and eight year old Alma with her husband Yaron Varsano said she feels "very connected" to her kids and always talks to them about how they are.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on October 14, 2020