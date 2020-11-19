Global  
 

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' to release in theatres on THIS day

DNA Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Wonder Woman 1984 will also be made available to HBO Max subscribers free of charge for its first month, Warner Bros. said on Thursday.
Why Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman 1984 May Have Just Saved Christmas

 Leave it to Wonder Woman to save Christmas Day. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins announced the news people...
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to debut both in theatres and on HBO Max

 The much-awaited movie, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the lead, is set to release on December 25.
'Wonder Woman 1984' Finalizes Release Plans; Will Debut Christmas Day in Theaters & on HBO Max

 It’s official – Wonder Woman 1984 will be out in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25. The film, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristin Wiig, will also...
