Please Explain podcast: Will Mathias Cormann lead OECD and why does it matter? Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In this episode, national editor Tory Maguire and Europe correspondent Bevan Shields discuss why the government is backing former finance minister Mathias Cormann's bid to become the secretary-general of the OECD. In this episode, national editor Tory Maguire and Europe correspondent Bevan Shields discuss why the government is backing former finance minister Mathias Cormann's bid to become the secretary-general of the OECD. 👓 View full article

